Nomination papers of Murad Saeed from NA constituencies rejected

Murad Saeed’s lawyers submitted his nomination papers.

Murad Saeed’s nomination papers rejected from both constituencies.

He is proclaimed offender and wanted in several cases.

Advertisement

SWAT: The nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former member of the National Assembly Murad Saeed from NA-2 and NA-4 constituencies were rejected.

It should be noted that Murad Saeed’s lawyers submitted his nomination papers from two National Assembly constituencies of Swat.

Sources say that Murad Saeed’s nomination papers have been rejected from both constituencies.

According to the sources, objections have been raised on the nomination of Murad Saeed’s papers that, he is proclaimed offender and wanted in several cases.

Earlier, the National Database & Registration Authority(NADRA) had blocked the identity cards of 18 advertisers involved in the May 9 incidents, including Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, and Hamad Azhar, at the request of the police for not appearing in the anti-terrorism court.

The names of the accused persons have also been included in the no-fly list.

Advertisement

Also Read Azam Swati challenges Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers He challenged nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif from NA-15. PTI's local leader...

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf(PTI) candidate Azam Swati challenged the nomination papers of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif from Mansehra.