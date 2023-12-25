PAF pays tribute to Quaid e Azam on his birth anniversary  

PAF released short video to pay tribute to founder of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General Public Relations (Air Force) has released a short video to pay tribute to founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

The video highlights the fact that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah illuminated the oppressed Muslims of the subcontinent with a ray of hope and united them as one nation to achieve a separate and independent homeland for them. It is because of Quaid’s tireless efforts that we are breathing in a free state today.

Quaid-e-Azam envisioned and founded a state based on the principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance and social justice. He also gave a sustainable vision of Discipline and Self-reliance to the Pakistan Air Force to be SECOND TO NONE.

The Quaid’s ideology, vision and guiding principles of faith, unity and discipline are a beacon for us in our journey to become a great nation.