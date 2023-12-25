PM’s advisor Ahad Cheema removed from his post 

Caretaker PM sent summary of removal of Ahad Cheema.

President approved removal of Ahad Cheema from his post.

PM’s aide Ahad Cheema was removed on directives of ECP.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the removal of Ahad Khan Cheema from his post of Advisor to the Prime Minister for Establishment.

The Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar had sent a summary of the removal of Ahad Cheema from the post on the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to the President.

According to the President’s House, the President approved the removal of Ahad Cheema from the post. The President approved the removal of Ahad Cheema from the post on the advice of the Caretaker Prime Minister.

It should be noted that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered the removal of Ahad Cheema, Advisor to the Caretaker Prime Minister for Establishment.

The Election Commission had asked for the implementation report regarding his removal and had taken notice of the non-receipt of the report, which is to be heard tomorrow.

Earlier, the Federal Government removed Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP).