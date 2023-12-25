Advertisement
date 2023-12-25
Prize bond Schedule 2024 – January to December

Prize bond Schedule 2024 – January to December

Articles
Prize bond Schedule 2024 – January to December

Prize bond Schedule 2024 – January to December

  • Over 100,000 Pakistanis buy Prize Bonds yearly to win grand prizes.
  • Since the 1960s, the State Bank has run this secure investment scheme.
  • Winners are announced every three months, drawing funds for the government.
Each year, hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis traditionally purchased Prize Bonds, aiming to win the grand prize in a scheme overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan. The entire Draw Schedule for 2024 has now been revealed.

Since the 1960s, the Prize Bonds scheme has been overseen by the Central Directorate of National Savings, with the central bank serving as its manager.

Prize bonds in Pakistan are considered a secure investment since these bonds, available in various denominations, can be easily converted into cash.

Every three months, National Savings conducts its fortunate draw and reveals the winners. The scheme is designed to generate funds, offering an ideal means for the common man to maintain funds without losing their value.

The Prize Bond Schedule for 2024 commences on January 15 with the first draw featuring a Rs750 bond. Subsequent draws for denominations of Rs100, Rs200, Rs1500, Rs7500, Rs15000, and Rs40000 are scheduled for the upcoming dates.

Prize Bond Schedule 2024 in Pakistan

Draw No.Prize BondsDraw DateCity
#97Rs75015 January, 24SIALKOT
#45Rs10015 February, 24PESHAWAR
#97Rs150015 February, 24LAHORE
#13Rs2500011 March, 24KARACHI
#28Rs4000011 March, 24FAISALABAD
#97Rs20015 March, 24MUZAFFARABAD
#98Rs75015 April, 24HYDERABAD
#46Rs10015 May, 24LAHORE
#98Rs150015 May, 24KARACHI
#14Rs2500010 June, 24PESHAWAR
#29Rs4000010 June, 24MULTAN
#98Rs20017 June, 24RAWALPINDI
#99Rs75015 July, 24QUETTA
#47Rs10015 August, 24KARACHI
#99Rs150015 August, 24MULTAN
#15Rs2500010 September, 24HYDERABAD
#30Rs4000010 September, 24LAHORE
#99Rs20016 September, 24PESHAWAR
#100Rs75015 October, 24FAISALABAD
#48Rs10015 November, 24MULTAN
#100Rs150015 November, 24RAWALPINDI
#16Rs2500010 December, 24QUETTA
#31Rs4000010 December, 24MUZAFFARABAD
#100Rs20016 December, 24SIALKOT

 

