Prize bond Schedule 2024 – January to December

Latest Prize Bonds Complete Draw Schedule 2024
Each year, hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis traditionally purchased Prize Bonds, aiming to win the grand prize in a scheme overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan. The entire Draw Schedule for 2024 has now been revealed.
Since the 1960s, the Prize Bonds scheme has been overseen by the Central Directorate of National Savings, with the central bank serving as its manager.
Prize bonds in Pakistan are considered a secure investment since these bonds, available in various denominations, can be easily converted into cash.
Every three months, National Savings conducts its fortunate draw and reveals the winners. The scheme is designed to generate funds, offering an ideal means for the common man to maintain funds without losing their value.
The Prize Bond Schedule for 2024 commences on January 15 with the first draw featuring a Rs750 bond. Subsequent draws for denominations of Rs100, Rs200, Rs1500, Rs7500, Rs15000, and Rs40000 are scheduled for the upcoming dates.
|Draw No.
|Prize Bonds
|Draw Date
|City
|#97
|Rs750
|15 January, 24
|SIALKOT
|#45
|Rs100
|15 February, 24
|PESHAWAR
|#97
|Rs1500
|15 February, 24
|LAHORE
|#13
|Rs25000
|11 March, 24
|KARACHI
|#28
|Rs40000
|11 March, 24
|FAISALABAD
|#97
|Rs200
|15 March, 24
|MUZAFFARABAD
|#98
|Rs750
|15 April, 24
|HYDERABAD
|#46
|Rs100
|15 May, 24
|LAHORE
|#98
|Rs1500
|15 May, 24
|KARACHI
|#14
|Rs25000
|10 June, 24
|PESHAWAR
|#29
|Rs40000
|10 June, 24
|MULTAN
|#98
|Rs200
|17 June, 24
|RAWALPINDI
|#99
|Rs750
|15 July, 24
|QUETTA
|#47
|Rs100
|15 August, 24
|KARACHI
|#99
|Rs1500
|15 August, 24
|MULTAN
|#15
|Rs25000
|10 September, 24
|HYDERABAD
|#30
|Rs40000
|10 September, 24
|LAHORE
|#99
|Rs200
|16 September, 24
|PESHAWAR
|#100
|Rs750
|15 October, 24
|FAISALABAD
|#48
|Rs100
|15 November, 24
|MULTAN
|#100
|Rs1500
|15 November, 24
|RAWALPINDI
|#16
|Rs25000
|10 December, 24
|QUETTA
|#31
|Rs40000
|10 December, 24
|MUZAFFARABAD
|#100
|Rs200
|16 December, 24
|SIALKOT
