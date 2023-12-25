Prize bond Schedule 2024 – January to December

Over 100,000 Pakistanis buy Prize Bonds yearly to win grand prizes.

Since the 1960s, the State Bank has run this secure investment scheme.

Winners are announced every three months, drawing funds for the government.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis traditionally purchased Prize Bonds, aiming to win the grand prize in a scheme overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan. The entire Draw Schedule for 2024 has now been revealed.

Since the 1960s, the Prize Bonds scheme has been overseen by the Central Directorate of National Savings, with the central bank serving as its manager.

Prize bonds in Pakistan are considered a secure investment since these bonds, available in various denominations, can be easily converted into cash.

Every three months, National Savings conducts its fortunate draw and reveals the winners. The scheme is designed to generate funds, offering an ideal means for the common man to maintain funds without losing their value.

The Prize Bond Schedule for 2024 commences on January 15 with the first draw featuring a Rs750 bond. Subsequent draws for denominations of Rs100, Rs200, Rs1500, Rs7500, Rs15000, and Rs40000 are scheduled for the upcoming dates.

Prize Bond Schedule 2024 in Pakistan

Draw No. Prize Bonds Draw Date City #97 Rs750 15 January, 24 SIALKOT #45 Rs100 15 February, 24 PESHAWAR #97 Rs1500 15 February, 24 LAHORE #13 Rs25000 11 March, 24 KARACHI #28 Rs40000 11 March, 24 FAISALABAD #97 Rs200 15 March, 24 MUZAFFARABAD #98 Rs750 15 April, 24 HYDERABAD #46 Rs100 15 May, 24 LAHORE #98 Rs1500 15 May, 24 KARACHI #14 Rs25000 10 June, 24 PESHAWAR #29 Rs40000 10 June, 24 MULTAN #98 Rs200 17 June, 24 RAWALPINDI #99 Rs750 15 July, 24 QUETTA #47 Rs100 15 August, 24 KARACHI #99 Rs1500 15 August, 24 MULTAN #15 Rs25000 10 September, 24 HYDERABAD #30 Rs40000 10 September, 24 LAHORE #99 Rs200 16 September, 24 PESHAWAR #100 Rs750 15 October, 24 FAISALABAD #48 Rs100 15 November, 24 MULTAN #100 Rs1500 15 November, 24 RAWALPINDI #16 Rs25000 10 December, 24 QUETTA #31 Rs40000 10 December, 24 MUZAFFARABAD #100 Rs200 16 December, 24 SIALKOT