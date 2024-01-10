10 terrifying Simpsons’ predictions for 2024

As the clock marked the beginning of 2024, who reappeared with their remarkable foresight? None other than The Simpsons!

The Simpsons have a history of making strange predictions that sometimes unexpectedly match real-life events, from robot presidents to flying cars. In 2024, it seems they might have once again forecast happenings similar to what has actually occurred.

Let’s explore 10 of their most surprising predictions and see if Springfield’s ability for foreseeing the future has any more surprises for the year ahead.

Trump’s 2024 Presidential Run

On November 15, 2022, Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who fell short in his bid for a second term, stepped into the spotlight and announced his entry for the 2024 elections. Eager to reclaim the position he lost in 2021, Trump made his declaration.

Advertisement

Remarkably, in a 2015 episode titled ‘BART to the Future’ Homer Simpson is seen flying past a sign reading ‘Trump 2024’ a prediction that lead Trump’s presidency.

AI Robots Taking Over

The general impact of Artificial Intelligence on various global sectors has led to well-known job cuts.

In Episode 17, Series 23, there’s a scene depicting Homer losing his job as his employer switches all human employees with robots.

Lisa as the First Female President

In an episode titled ‘Back to the Future,’ Lisa take up the role of the first female president of the United States. Some rely on that this predicted Kamala Harris’s ascent. It remains to be seen whether another female candidate will sheltered the presidential run.

Advertisement

Also Read The Simpsons predicted Coronavirus Outbreak in 1993? While everyone is talking about COVID-19 lately, seems like The Simpsons talked...

Virtual Reality Food

Homer and Marge’s essential fudge feast from a 2000s episode may look like a detached dream, but the rise of VR dining experiences advises the combination of virtual and real-life culinary adventures. Could 2024 be the year we embrace a VR spoon and indulge in digital delicacies?

Conquering Mars

In a Simpsons episode, Lisa realizes government plans for Mars immigration. Elon Musk’s desire to inhabit Mars line up with this prediction.

Baby Translator

Advertisement

Episode 24 of the 3rd season features Homer’s half-brother creating a facility to translate a baby’s voice. A Swiss company, Zoundream, has since developed a machine ask to do just that.

Black Hole

A 2013 Simpsons episode humorously discovers the power of black holes. Although Springfield’s luck remains secure, the real world’s chase of understanding these cosmic marvels is ongoing.

Hologram Technology

Recent progresses in hologram technology mirror an episode where Bart gets a hologram message pleasing his band to perform at a club.

World War 3

Advertisement

A 1987 episode on the Tracey Ullman Show hinted at World War III. Excitingly, the possibility of a third world war seems closer today than when the episode first aired.

Zombie Apocalypse

In a Simpsons episode, Krusty the Clown’s fast-food sandwich transforms news anchor Kent Brockman into an angry zombie. Just 28 days later, Springfield is overrun by starving cannibal zombies.