Court extends physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court handed over Fawad Chaudhry, the leader of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) to the National Accountability Bureau(NAB) on physical remand for the fourth time.

Islamabad Accountability Court Duty Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand heard the case of corruption in construction projects in Jhelum against Fawad Chaudhry. In this regard, the NAB prosecutor and the Fawad Chaudhry lawyer gave arguments while the police presented the accused in court after the physical remand was over.

During the hearing, the court inquired that Fawad Chaudhry has been in physical remand for how many days, On this, the NAB prosecutor said that so far 20 days of physical remand have been completed.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry’s lawyer objected to the hearing on behalf of the duty judge and said that Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Accountability Court is on duty and is present in Adiala Jail. It is requested that the hearing be adjourned till the arrival of Judge Muhammad Bashir.

On this, the NAB prosecutor said that Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Accountability Court is not in his office yet, his chair is vacant at the moment and he is in Adiala Jail.

Meanwhile, the NAB prosecutor requested another 10-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry, which was opposed by a lawyer, but the court granted another three-day physical remand of the former minister and handed him over to NAB custody.