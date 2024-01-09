Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Google Heads to Multibillion-Dollar US Patent Trial for AI Tech

Google Heads to Multibillion-Dollar US Patent Trial for AI Tech

Articles
Advertisement
Google Heads to Multibillion-Dollar US Patent Trial for AI Tech

Google Heads to Multibillion-Dollar US Patent Trial for AI Tech

Advertisement
  • Google faces Boston trial over AI patent claims by Singular.
  • Singular seeks $7B, accusing Google of copying tech for Search and Gmail.
  • Google denies, claims independent processor development in the trial.
Advertisement

Alphabet’s Google is gearing up to defend itself against accusations that it unlawfully utilized processors infringing upon the patents of Singular Computing, a company founded by computer scientist Joseph Bates. Singular alleges that Google copied its technology, incorporating it into key products such as Google Search, Gmail, and Google Translate.

The Massachusetts-based company has claimed up to $7 billion in damages, a figure surpassing the largest patent infringement award in U.S. history. Google vehemently denies the allegations, asserting that Singular’s patents are “dubious” and that their processors were independently developed over several years.

Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda expressed confidence in the upcoming trial, stating, “We look forward to setting the record straight in court.” Conversely, Singular’s attorney declined to comment on the ongoing legal battle.

According to Singular’s 2019 complaint, Bates collaborated with Google between 2010 and 2014, sharing his computer-processing innovations. Singular contends that Google’s Tensor Processing Units, integral to the company’s AI capabilities, replicate Bates’ technology, violating two patents.

The trial, anticipated to last two to three weeks, will focus on Google’s processors introduced in 2016 and subsequent versions released in 2017 and 2018. Singular argues that these later versions infringe upon its patent rights.

Google has maintained that its processors differ substantially from Singular’s patented technology, asserting that the patents are invalid. In a court filing, Google revealed that its engineers had rejected Bates’ technology, deeming it unsuitable for the applications the company was developing.

Advertisement

Simultaneously, a U.S. appeals court in Washington is set to hear arguments regarding the validity of Singular’s patents in a separate case that Google appealed from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. This legal battle underscores the high stakes involved in the clash between tech giants over intellectual property rights in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.

Also Read

Elon Musk’s Drug Use Raises Concerns at Tesla, SpaceX
Elon Musk’s Drug Use Raises Concerns at Tesla, SpaceX

Concerns at Tesla, SpaceX over Elon Musk's alleged drug use. Wall Street...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story


Warning: Undefined variable $weathercities in /home/bolnews/public_html/wp-content/themes/bolnews/footer.php on line 88