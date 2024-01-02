Here’s How Much Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki Bike Prices Hiked in 2023

Bike prices experienced a substantial increase in 2023, attributing the surge to the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar. Even during a period of stability in the exchange rate in the latter part of the year, companies such as Yamaha raised prices without providing any specific reasons.
For context, the Suzuki GR 150 currently stands as the most expensive mainstream motorcycle, priced at Rs. 547,000. Notably, this bike witnessed the most significant price hike in 2023, with its cost escalating by Rs. 162,000 between January and December of the same year.
Without further delay, here is an overview of how bike prices have risen in 2023.
Honda Bike Prices in 2023
The prices of CD 70 and CD 70 Dream increased by PKR 36,400 and PKR 39,000, respectively, in the past 12 months. Meanwhile, the popular CG 125 now costs Rs. 234,900, up from Rs. 185,900 in January 2023, reflecting a Rs. 49,000 increase over the year.
|Model
|January 2023 Price (PKR)
|December 2023 Price (PKR)
|Price Difference (PKR)
|CD 70
|121,500
|157,900
|+36,400
|CD 70 Dream
|129,900
|168,900
|+39,000
|Pridor
|161,900
|208,900
|+47,000
|CG 125
|185,900
|234,900
|+49,000
|CG 125 Special Edition
|219,500
|282,900
|+63,400
|CB 125 F
|283,900
|390,900
|+107,000
|CB 150 F
|353,900
|493,900
|+140,000
|CB 150 F SE
|357,900
|497,900
|+140,000
Suzuki Bikes Prices in 2023
Suzuki also implemented substantial price hikes for motorcycles in 2023. GD 110S and GS 150 saw their prices rise significantly by Rs. 108,000 and Rs. 116,000, now priced at Rs. 352,000 and Rs. 382,000, respectively.
|Model
|January 2023 Price (PKR)
|December 2023 Price (PKR)
|Price Difference (PKR)
|GD 110S
|244,000
|352,000
|+108,000
|GS 150
|266,000
|382,000
|+116,000
|GSX 125
|359,000
|499,000
|+140,000
|GR 150
|385,000
|547,000
|+162,000
Yamaha Bikes Prices in 2023
Yamaha initiated its first price increase in 2023 for all motorcycles in February, with a hike of up to Rs. 3,500. Ending the year with another price adjustment in December, the YB 125Z, currently Yamaha’s most affordable bike, now stands at Rs. 396,000, compared to Rs. 305,500 in January 2023. YBR 125 and 125G now cost Rs. 435,500 and Rs. 471,000 (Rs. 474,400 for the Matte Gray color), respectively, reflecting price increases of Rs. 99,500 and Rs. 121,500 over the past year.
|Model
|January 2023 Price (PKR)
|December 2023 Price (PKR)
|Price Difference (PKR)
|YB 125Z
|305,500
|396,000
|+90,500
|YB 125Z DX
|327,000
|440,500
|+113,500
|YBR 125
|336,000
|435,500
|+99,500
|YBR 125G
|349,500
|471,000
|+121,500
|YBR 125G (Matte Gray)
|352,500
|474,000
|+121,500
