Here’s How Much Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki Bike Prices Hiked in 2023

Bike prices experienced a substantial increase in 2023, attributing the surge to the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar. Even during a period of stability in the exchange rate in the latter part of the year, companies such as Yamaha raised prices without providing any specific reasons.

For context, the Suzuki GR 150 currently stands as the most expensive mainstream motorcycle, priced at Rs. 547,000. Notably, this bike witnessed the most significant price hike in 2023, with its cost escalating by Rs. 162,000 between January and December of the same year.

Without further delay, here is an overview of how bike prices have risen in 2023.

Honda Bike Prices in 2023

The prices of CD 70 and CD 70 Dream increased by PKR 36,400 and PKR 39,000, respectively, in the past 12 months. Meanwhile, the popular CG 125 now costs Rs. 234,900, up from Rs. 185,900 in January 2023, reflecting a Rs. 49,000 increase over the year.

Model January 2023 Price (PKR) December 2023 Price (PKR) Price Difference (PKR) CD 70 121,500 157,900 +36,400 CD 70 Dream 129,900 168,900 +39,000 Pridor 161,900 208,900 +47,000 CG 125 185,900 234,900 +49,000 CG 125 Special Edition 219,500 282,900 +63,400 CB 125 F 283,900 390,900 +107,000 CB 150 F 353,900 493,900 +140,000 CB 150 F SE 357,900 497,900 +140,000

Suzuki Bikes Prices in 2023

Suzuki also implemented substantial price hikes for motorcycles in 2023. GD 110S and GS 150 saw their prices rise significantly by Rs. 108,000 and Rs. 116,000, now priced at Rs. 352,000 and Rs. 382,000, respectively.

Model January 2023 Price (PKR) December 2023 Price (PKR) Price Difference (PKR) GD 110S 244,000 352,000 +108,000 GS 150 266,000 382,000 +116,000 GSX 125 359,000 499,000 +140,000 GR 150 385,000 547,000 +162,000

Yamaha Bikes Prices in 2023

Yamaha initiated its first price increase in 2023 for all motorcycles in February, with a hike of up to Rs. 3,500. Ending the year with another price adjustment in December, the YB 125Z, currently Yamaha’s most affordable bike, now stands at Rs. 396,000, compared to Rs. 305,500 in January 2023. YBR 125 and 125G now cost Rs. 435,500 and Rs. 471,000 (Rs. 474,400 for the Matte Gray color), respectively, reflecting price increases of Rs. 99,500 and Rs. 121,500 over the past year.

Model January 2023 Price (PKR) December 2023 Price (PKR) Price Difference (PKR) YB 125Z 305,500 396,000 +90,500 YB 125Z DX 327,000 440,500 +113,500 YBR 125 336,000 435,500 +99,500 YBR 125G 349,500 471,000 +121,500 YBR 125G (Matte Gray) 352,500 474,000 +121,500

