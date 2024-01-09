Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana case

RAWALPINDI: Imran Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, and his spouse Bushra Bibi were formally indicted in the Toshakhana case on Tuesday.

The Accountability Court, presided over by Judge Muhammad Bashir in Adiala jail, made this announcement during a hearing.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, along with Special Prosecutors Irfan Bhola, Sohail Arif, and others, were present in the court.

The charges stem from allegations that Imran Khan and his wife failed to disclose gifts received from international dignitaries, which they were obligated to deposit in the Toshakhana.

The Toshakhana reference, filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year, specifically accuses Imran Khan of not sharing details about the gifts retained during his tenure as the prime minister.

The Toshakhana matter had already become a significant issue in national politics, leading to the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualifying Imran Khan for making false statements and incorrect declarations. The commission’s detailed 36-page judgment highlighted that the former premier engaged in corrupt practices under constitutional sections 167 and 173.

The ECP stated that a criminal proceeding would be initiated against him for filing a false statement.

The judgment emphasized that Imran Khan was disqualified under Article 63, 1(P) for his current parliament membership. The ECP pointed out that the funds in his bank account were approximately half of the value of the state gifts, and he was obligated to declare the cash and bank details in his returns, which he failed to do. Consequently, Imran Khan was disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat. Following this disqualification, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated a probe into the Toshakhana case against the former prime minister on March 9.