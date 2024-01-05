Italy’s G7 Presidency: AI and African Development Top Priorities, says PM Meloni

PM Meloni concerns: AI impact on labor, human intellect.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has outlined the key priorities for Italy’s upcoming presidency of the Group of Seven (G7), emphasizing a dedicated focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and supporting African development.

Meloni expressed profound concern over the impact of AI on the labor market, highlighting the potential threat of technology replacing human intellect. In response to these concerns, she announced plans for a special AI session before the G7 leaders’ summit scheduled for June.

The Prime Minister underscored the urgency of addressing the societal and economic implications of AI, particularly its potential to supersede human mental capacity. The recognition of AI’s transformative effects on the workforce aligns with growing international attention to the challenges posed by rapidly evolving technological landscapes.

Beyond the realm of technology, Meloni stressed the significance of supporting African development as a central theme of Italy’s G7 presidency. In contrast to a charity-focused approach, she advocated for building cooperation and serious strategic relationships on equal terms, aiming to boost local economies and living standards. The objective is to dissuade potential migrants from heading to Europe by providing viable opportunities within their native lands.

Italy’s G7 presidency, which began in January and will continue throughout the year, is set to address a multifaceted agenda. In addition to AI and African development, critical issues such as the ongoing war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas are expected to shape discussions during the G7 summit under Italy’s leadership. Meloni’s approach reflects a comprehensive strategy that encompasses global technological challenges and geopolitical concerns, positioning Italy as a key player in navigating these complex issues on the international stage.

