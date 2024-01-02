Karachi, Hyderabad, latest weather update today

Lahore, Faisalabad, Latest weather update today
As of today, Lahore's weather stands at a cool 10°C with a...
As of today in Karachi, the weather stands at a comfortable 22°C with a RealFeel® of 23°, offering a pleasant experience. However, the air quality is a cause for concern, marked as very unhealthy with an AQI of 217. Immediate health effects are expected for sensitive groups, and healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation. Consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.
Air Quality Insights:
Based on Current Pollutants:
Residents are strongly advised to take precautions due to the very unhealthy air quality, especially for outdoor activities. Extreme levels of dust and dander could lead to sinus pressure, and outdoor pests are also at extreme levels. Stay informed about the evolving weather conditions in Karachi for a safe and comfortable experience.
Hyderabad, Sindh
As of 12:04 PM in Hyderabad, the weather stands at 19°C with a RealFeel® of 21°, offering a mild experience. However, the air quality is a cause for concern, marked as dangerous with an AQI of 268. Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects, and outdoor activities should be avoided.
Air Quality Insights:
Based on Current Pollutants:
Residents are strongly advised to take precautions due to the dangerous air quality, limiting outdoor exposure. Extreme levels of dust and dander could lead to sinus pressure, and outdoor pests are also at very high levels. Stay informed about the evolving weather conditions in Hyderabad for a safe and comfortable experience.
