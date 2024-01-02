Advertisement
Karachi, Hyderabad, latest weather update today

Karachi, Hyderabad, latest weather update today

As of today in Karachi, the weather stands at a comfortable 22°C with a RealFeel® of 23°, offering a pleasant experience. However, the air quality is a cause for concern, marked as very unhealthy with an AQI of 217. Immediate health effects are expected for sensitive groups, and healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation. Consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Current Weather

  • Temperature: 22°C
  • RealFeel®: 23°
  • RealFeel Shade™: 20°
  • Air Quality: Very Unhealthy
  • Wind: ENE 13 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: 13 km/h
  • Sky Conditions: Hazy sunshine
Air Quality Insights:

  • AQI (Air Quality Index): 217 (Very Unhealthy)
  • Health Impact: Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups, and they should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Based on Current Pollutants:

  • Dust & Dander: Extreme
    • Sinus Pressure: Extreme
  • Health & Activities:
    • Fishing: Poor
    • Composting: Good
    • Air Travel: Ideal
    • Outdoor Pests: Extreme
Today’s Weather Forecast

  • High Temperature: 27°C
  • RealFeel®: 27°
  • Weather Conditions: Sunny

Tonight’s Weather Forecast

  • Low Temperature: 16°C
  • RealFeel®: 17°
  • Weather Conditions: Mainly clear

Air Quality

Residents are strongly advised to take precautions due to the very unhealthy air quality, especially for outdoor activities. Extreme levels of dust and dander could lead to sinus pressure, and outdoor pests are also at extreme levels. Stay informed about the evolving weather conditions in Karachi for a safe and comfortable experience.

Hyderabad, Sindh

As of 12:04 PM in Hyderabad, the weather stands at 19°C with a RealFeel® of 21°, offering a mild experience. However, the air quality is a cause for concern, marked as dangerous with an AQI of 268. Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects, and outdoor activities should be avoided.

Current Weather

  • Temperature: 19°C
  • RealFeel®: 21°
  • RealFeel Shade™: 17°
  • Air Quality: Dangerous
  • Wind: NE 9 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: 10 km/h
  • Sky Conditions: Hazy sunshine

Air Quality Insights:

  • AQI (Air Quality Index): 268 (Dangerous)
  • Health Impact: Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Outdoor activities should be avoided.

Based on Current Pollutants:

  • Dust & Dander: Extreme
    • Sinus Pressure: Extreme
  • Health & Activities:
    • Fishing: Poor
    • Composting: Fair
    • Air Travel: Ideal
    • Outdoor Pests: Very High
Today’s Weather Forecast

  • High Temperature: 25°C
  • RealFeel®: 24°
  • Weather Conditions: Hazy

Tonight’s Weather Forecast

  • Low Temperature: 14°C
  • RealFeel®: 13°
  • Weather Conditions: Hazy

Air Quality

Residents are strongly advised to take precautions due to the dangerous air quality, limiting outdoor exposure. Extreme levels of dust and dander could lead to sinus pressure, and outdoor pests are also at very high levels. Stay informed about the evolving weather conditions in Hyderabad for a safe and comfortable experience.

