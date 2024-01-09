PM assures goat’s support to UNICEF for launching projects

Advertisement
ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar assured the government’s full support to the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for launching projects of public welfare in Pakistan.

“The government will provide all possible facilities to the UNICEF for launching welfare projects in education, health and other sectors,” he said while talking to the UNICEF’s representative in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil who called on him here.

During the meeting, Abdullah Fadil briefed the prime minister on the steps taken by the UNICEF in various areas of Pakistan.

He told the prime minister that during last five years, around US$1 billion worth of projects had been established in a range of fields including humanitarian aid, clean drinking water, food supply, education, and health under UNICEF in Pakistan.

The prime minister appreciated the UNICEF Pakistan for successfully launching a number of projects of public welfare. Terming UNICEF’s role in anti-polio drive in Pakistan as of special importance, he said a positive change about anti-polio vaccination drive was being seen among the masses due to mutual collaboration of the government of Pakistan and the UNICEF.

He also appreciated UNICEF for taking steps in education sector in Azad Jammu and Kashmir despite intense Indian criticism. He asked Abdullah Fadil to constitute a new and effective strategy to provide education to the out of school children in Pakistan.

He also supported the steps taken by UNICEF for introducing modern technology in the education sector in under developed areas of the country.

“The illiteracy rate in the country can be brought down significantly by helping the students of remote areas getting access to the state of the art information through tablets,” the prime minister added.

He assured that the government of Pakistan would fully support the projects launched by the UNICEF for creating job opportunities for the youth.

