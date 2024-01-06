Advertisement
PPP submits comments in SC in ZA Bhutto reference

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) submitted written comments to the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the Zulifqar Ali Bhutto reference.

The Pakistan People’s Party submitted a written reply to the Supreme Court which was submitted by Farooq H. Naik on behalf of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

A nine-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will take up the presidential reference about the matter on Monday.

The PPP, in its comments, has given references from various books and it also included the details of the interview of former chief justice Naseem Hassan Shah.

The top court would hear the reference on January 8. The reference was moved in 2011 by the then-president of Pakistan seeking to revisit the case.

Earlier,  Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday disclosed the names of its candidates for the upcoming general elections on February 8 in both national and provincial assembly seats in Sindh and Balochistan.

