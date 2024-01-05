KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday disclosed the names of its candidates for the upcoming general elections on February 8 in both national and provincial assembly seats in Sindh and Balochistan.

The list, released by PPP Political Secretary Jameel Soomro, includes 65 candidates for the National Assembly and 162 for provincial assembly seats in Sindh and Balochistan.

Karachi: Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians has announced the list of Party Candidates for Provincial Assembly from Balochistan province. The candidates list was issued from the Chairman's Secretariat by his Political Secretary @SoomroJameel today. pic.twitter.com/NMjJPRmdn5 — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) January 5, 2024

Advertisement

Noteworthy candidates from the PPP, such as Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, are set to lead the party’s representation in the national assembly seats in Sindh.

Other prominent politicians, including Khursheed Shah, Ejaz Jakhrani, Nafeesa Shah, Shazia Marri, Naveed Qamar Rasul Bakhsh Chandio, Nabil Gabol, and Abdul Qadir Patel, will contest elections for national assembly seats from Sindh.

Also Read PPP issues show-cause notice to Senator Tangi for backing resolution ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has issued show-cause notice to its...

Additionally, the PPP plans to contest all 119 seats in the Sindh Assembly, with leaders like Murad Ali Shah, Nasir Hussain Shah, and Saeed Ghani participating in the election.

In Balochistan, the PPP has fielded 12 candidates for national assembly seats and 43 for provincial assembly seats.

Advertisement

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized the party’s commitment to contesting elections from every constituency and expressed a dedication to a positive political approach without promoting hatred or division.

He reiterated the party’s 10-point agenda and economic plan, aiming to convey their vision to the people and position PPP as the preferred option for forming a government representing the people, laborers, farmers, and students.