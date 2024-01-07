Toyota Introduces World’s First Self-Driving GR Supra, Using AI For Drift Training

Toyota and Stanford’s Dynamic Design Lab have teamed up for an extraordinary project: the world’s first self-drifting GR Supra. Beyond just showcasing advanced tech, the aim is to revolutionize road safety by combining pro racing skills with AI for smart vehicle automation.

The big question here is: ‘What if every driver had the quick reflexes of a pro racer and the foresight of a supercomputer?’ This sparks an investigation into how racing instincts and automated driving can join forces to make our roads safer.

In simpler terms, Toyota and Stanford want to make cars smarter by blending the expertise of professional drivers with AI. They believe this could transform how we approach safety on the roads.

The self-drifting GR Supra is more than just a display of advanced technology; it acts as a testing ground for creating advanced safety tech. Toyota hopes to use the insights gained from this project in the wider auto industry. Gill Pratt, the CEO and chief scientist at Toyota Research Institute (TRI), stresses that the project aims to learn from skilled drivers to make control algorithms that enhance human driving skills, ensuring safety for everyone.

Inspired by the driving styles of professional drifters, the self-drifting Supra combines machine-learning technology with algorithms derived from human drifters. Engineers, with the support of Toyota Racing Development and Stanford University, are working towards creating a new level of active safety technology capable of handling extreme driving situations.

The need for such innovations is underscored by the alarming statistics of car-related fatalities, with nearly 40,000 in the United States and 1.25 million worldwide each year. The self-drifting Supra aims to empower vehicles with the capability to handle emergencies beyond the ordinary driver’s abilities.

Tests at Thunderhill Raceway have demonstrated what the self-drifting Supra can do, giving us a peek at how future automotive safety might look. Toyota plans to integrate the developed algorithms into active safety systems, forming a safety cushion for drivers in emergencies.

Even though the project is still in the testing phase, Toyota’s commitment to pushing tech boundaries for safer and more enjoyable driving experiences is a significant move toward a new era of automotive safety. The self-drifting Supra represents the harmony between human instinct and AI, bringing us one step closer to a future with fewer accidents and improved driving abilities.