Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

The Toyota Land Cruiser, a flagship in Toyota’s SUV lineup, is renowned globally for its robust performance, luxurious features, and off-road prowess. In Pakistan, where rugged terrains and diverse landscapes prevail, the Toyota Land Cruiser has garnered a dedicated fan base.

Engine and Performance

The Toyota Land Cruiser is equipped with a formidable 4.5-liter V8 turbo-diesel engine, providing ample power and torque for both on-road and off-road driving.

Its engine is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, offering a smooth and responsive driving experience.

Exterior Design

The Land Cruiser features a bold and commanding exterior design, characterized by its large grille, high ground clearance, and distinctive headlights.

Its rugged yet refined aesthetic reflects its dual nature as a capable off-roader and a luxurious SUV.

Four-Wheel Drive Capability

Recognizing its roots as a capable off-road vehicle, the Land Cruiser features a robust four-wheel-drive system that allows it to tackle challenging terrain with ease.

Multiple driving modes, such as rock, mud, and sand, enhance its off-road capabilities, making it suitable for various adventures.

Luxurious Interior

The Toyota Land Cruiser’s interior is synonymous with luxury, offering premium materials, comfortable seating, and a host of features that elevate the driving experience.

Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Features such as leather upholstery, wood-grain accents, and advanced climate control systems contribute to a sophisticated and comfortable cabin.

Advanced Technology

The Land Cruiser is equipped with a range of advanced technological features, including a large touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, and a premium sound system.

Safety technologies, such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring, further enhance the driving experience.

Spacious Seating

The Land Cruiser is designed to accommodate up to seven passengers comfortably, making it an ideal choice for families and those who value ample interior space.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority in the Land Cruiser, with features such as multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), vehicle stability control (VSC), and a reinforced body structure.

Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Toyota Land Cruiser ZX Gasoline 3.5L

3445 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 156,829,000

Toyota Land Cruiser key Specifications

Price
Body TypeSUV
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)5115 x 1980 x 1920 mm
Ground Clearance240 – 312 mm
Displacement3444 – 3445 cc
TransmissionAutomatic
Horse Power409 hp
Torque650 Nm
Boot Space621 – 1131 L
Kerb Weight3230 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage5 – 10 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity110 L
Seating Capacity7 – Persons
Top Speed180 – 240 KM/H
Tyre Size265/65/R18

 

