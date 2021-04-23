Ramadan: Make Tempting Chicken Chow Mein Fritters With This Recipe

There is no doubt that iftar in Ramadan is incomplete without Fritters AKA pakoras.
All of us love to eat pakoras, but by eating the same pakoras every day, everyone would surely want to have a new taste of spicy pakoras at Iftar.
That’s why here’s a simple recipe for chicken chow mein fritters to make tempting fritters.
Ingredients
Cabbage – a cup
Carrots – a number – grated
Capsicum – one number – chopped
Noodles – half a packet
Boneless chicken – 250g – finely chopped
Flour – half a cup
Cornflour – a quarter cup
Rice flour – a quarter cup
Egg – a number
Macaroni Spices – One Number
Oil – for frying
Recipe
In a bowl, mix together the cabbage, grated carrots, capsicum, noodles, boneless chicken, flour, rice flour, eggs and macaroni spices.
Put the oil in a pan and cook over medium heat and then deep fry the dumplings.
Serve hot chicken chow mein Fritters with ketchup or chutney.