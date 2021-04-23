Adsense 970×250

Ramadan: Make Tempting Chicken Chow Mein Fritters With This Recipe

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

23rd Apr, 2021. 06:45 pm
There is no doubt that iftar in Ramadan is incomplete without Fritters AKA pakoras.

All of us love to eat pakoras, but by eating the same pakoras every day, everyone would surely want to have a new taste of spicy pakoras at Iftar.

That’s why here’s a simple recipe for chicken chow mein fritters to make tempting fritters.

Ingredients

Cabbage – a cup

Carrots – a number – grated

Capsicum – one number – chopped

Noodles – half a packet

Boneless chicken – 250g – finely chopped

Flour – half a cup

Cornflour – a quarter cup

Rice flour – a quarter cup

Egg – a number

Macaroni Spices – One Number

Oil – for frying

Recipe

In a bowl, mix together the cabbage, grated carrots, capsicum, noodles, boneless chicken, flour, rice flour, eggs and macaroni spices.

Put the oil in a pan and cook over medium heat and then deep fry the dumplings.

Serve hot chicken chow mein Fritters with ketchup or chutney.

