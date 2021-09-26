Nimra Khan radiates ethereal elegance in her dreamy bridal shoot
Nimra Khan, a stunning, powerful actress, and model of Pakistan’s showbiz industry has recently appeared in a dreamy bridal shoot for a bridal campaign.
Took to Instgaram, the beautiful actress has shared some glimpses from her shoot. She is wearing an exquisite light pink bridal ensemble pairing with a traditional neck choker and maang tikk. Undeniably, Nimra looks so ethereal in this alluring and gorgeous bridal attire created on her for the shoot.
Check out her pictures from the shoot!
Nimra has worked in many popular drama serials such as Saya-e-Dewar Bhi Nahi, Kaisi Khushi Le Ke Aya Chand, Kaisi Khushi Le Ke Aya Chand, Choti Si Zindagi, and many more.
Read More
Hania Aamir looks delicately ethereal in her recent bridal shoot
Hania Aamir is a charming actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. Hania has...
Horoscope Today, 26 September 2021: Check astrological predictions for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and others
Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Powerful protest of transgenders against a gang-rape group in pictures
A big number of transgender people and their friends demonstrated outside the...
Horoscope Today, 25 September 2021: Check astrological predictions for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and others
Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Is Kim Kardashian working on a new Television project?
Kim Kardashian may have started a new project three months after the...