Nimra Khan radiates ethereal elegance in her dreamy bridal shoot

Nimra Khan, a stunning, powerful actress, and model of Pakistan’s showbiz industry has recently appeared in a dreamy bridal shoot for a bridal campaign.

Took to Instgaram, the beautiful actress has shared some glimpses from her shoot. She is wearing an exquisite light pink bridal ensemble pairing with a traditional neck choker and maang tikk. Undeniably, Nimra looks so ethereal in this alluring and gorgeous bridal attire created on her for the shoot.

Check out her pictures from the shoot!

Nimra has worked in many popular drama serials such as Saya-e-Dewar Bhi Nahi, Kaisi Khushi Le Ke Aya Chand, Kaisi Khushi Le Ke Aya Chand, Choti Si Zindagi, and many more.