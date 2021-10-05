5 times when Yumna Zaidi rocks in western wear, see photos
Yumna Zaidi, a talented and innocent actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry knows how to style western wear. The actress has always seen rocking different outfits. Either it’s eastern or western, she knows how to slay in every dress.
Taking to her Instagram, the Pyaar Ke Sadqay actress shared adorable pictures of herself wearing western outfits.
Let’s have a look:
On the work front, Yumna is currently seen in a popular drama serial Parizaad. She also worked in numerous dramas on television such as Inkaar, Dil Kiya Karay, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, and many more.
Undeniably she has amazing acting skills and an innocent personality, which is always praised by her fans and followers.
