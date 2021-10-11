Minal Khan recent sizzling clicks will make you awe, see photos
Nowadays Minal Khan becomes trendier than before as she is in the news all the time for her fashion clothes, marriage, honeymoon, and more it seems that she mastered the art of being in the headline and on the top of the trends.
Khan is a famous talented actress as she portrays many leading characters in the television industry. She is also a fashion diva and updates her social media account with pictures and videos to connect with her fans and followers
Khan recently took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture of herself in the shades. She paired the look with Maroon heels and a clutch.
Have a look!
