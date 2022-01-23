Hania Aamir channels her glamour in embellished outfits

Hania Aamir, the dimple queen of the Pakistan showbiz industry, has once again left fans in awe with her high fashion realness. The cutest actress is always ahead of trends and sure knows how to draw social media attention with her glamourous looks.

The MereHumsafar star recently headed into a photoshoot for a clothing brand and gave fans a glimpse of her adorable look. The diva opted for a gorgeous designer royal outfit that was accentuated with embroidery work.

Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)