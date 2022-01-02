If you were a comfort food, which one would you be?

In all its might and glory, comfort food is the epitome of all the joy and happiness in the world. It hits all the right chords and soothes the very core of your soul.

If you were a comfort food, which one would you be? Take your pick!

Dal Chawal

A match made in heaven, the most powerful food duo out there and the ultimate soul-soother, Dal Chawal is the king of comfort food, and there are absolutely no questions or doubts about that.

There’s nothing more satisfying than a bowl of piping hot dal topped with that sizzling tarka, coupled with a plate of soft, boiled zeera rice. Ah, the thought of dal chawal alone makes the mouth water!

Dal chawal isn’t just food, it’s your go-to friend that promises to make everything right. During tough times, it’s the one thing constant that you can rely on without any hesitation to turn that frown upside down.

Chai

In a world full of disappointments and heartbreaks, be like chai. Chai is life, as they say, and rightly so!

Those who don’t drink chai won’t ever be able to relate with the amazingness of it all. But, if you are a die-hard chai lover and drinker, you know how it’s like – chai hits you right in the feels!

That steaming cup of chai in the morning, one in the evening and then another one again at night – it’s the epitome of comfort food! Feeling down? Have chai. In for a gossip session? Do it over chai. Ate too much and feeling full? Make chai!

It’s as if chai is the right answer to every dilemma, every question, and every situation.

Noodles

The quintessential comfort food of all times, a bowl of hot, hot noodles is seemingly a cure to every problem. It cheers you up like anything and puts a huge smile on your face. Chances are that you will probably regret after having a bowl of Maggi and will wish you hadn’t eaten it. Not to mention the ultimate problem of every noodles enthusiast – one pack is just not enough, and two packs are too much!

There’s just something so weird and amazing about Maggi at the same time; you love it and feel sick of it, but the ultimate comfort it offers rules everything!

The love-hate relationship is quite baffling, but it is what it is…

Biryani

There’s a hardcore biryani fan and lover dreaming about biryani in every nook and cranny of the city with their eyes going round in excitement and their mouths watering with temptation. It is the king of foods, the national dish of our country (apparently), and the one definite constant on the menu in literally every wedding.

In most households like mine, Sunday equals ‘Biryani Day’ and no one dare break the sacred tradition.

The ultimate beauty and comfort of this loved-by-all gastronomic delight is very hard to explain in a few words. Biryani is so complex and nuanced, it has so much to it and brings a lot to the table in terms of flavours, aromas, and sensations, and yet it’s overly simplistic at the same time. The simplicity lies in the utter comfort that it has to offer. There’s nothing that can go wrong with a plate of biryani; it guarantees a full heart, a burgeoning belly, and a huge smile from ear to ear.

Pasta

Is there anything more delicious and comforting than a big steaming bowl of rich, creamy pasta?

Take the classic Mac and Cheese, for instance. It’s indulgent, it’s filling, and it truly soothes the soul. Your mind might be imagining a steak or a pizza, but your heart will always want pasta!

Pasta lovers often find themselves in the kitchen at some ungodly hour of the night making their favourite spaghetti or penne pasta. We are willing to go to any and every length to satiate that strong pasta craving and feel that utter comfort wash over our soul.

Garlic Mayo Roll

When you don’t want to spend the energy on deciding what to eat or are unable to figure out what to have for dinner, the good old garlic mayo roll will always be here to your rescue.

It’s the no-nonsense kind of comfort food that doesn’t fill the tummy more than it should and doesn’t leave any void in there either; it has just the right balance. One also must appreciate the hassle-free, grab-and-go aspect of it that doesn’t create any mess and leaves no evidence!

Burger

Sometimes, you just need an innocent little burger with some hot fries and a drink when you are down, or just like that, for absolutely no reason at all.

There’s also nothing quite like the smile that a burger can bring on our face.

One might argue that burger doesn’t classify as a comfort food; well, I dare you to take it up with a true, diehard burger lover and they will list down hundreds of reasons why it’s one of the best comfort foods out there!

Well, if I were a comfort food, I would definitely be chai! No questions or doubts there. What about you?