Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 10:23 pm

Kylie Jenner shows off her growing baby bump in style

Kylie Jenner shows off her growing baby bump in style

Kylie Jenner shows off her growing baby bump in style

Kylie Jenner is all set to welcome her second child with rapper Travis Scott. She’s keeping her fans updated with her pregnancy progress on her social media handles.

Meanwhile, just like she did during her first pregnancy, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been redefining maternity fashion, one dress at a time. Unlike her peers, the reality TV star has never shied away from showing off her baby bump, instead of hiding under layers of clothes. Turning to Instagram, she shared a photo of herself showing off her growing baby bump with a caption that read, “I am woman.”

Previously, Kylie has been flaunting her unique pregnancy style on Instagram. She posted a monochromatic photo on Instagram, wearing a black crop top with skin-tight leggings.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Saboor and Sajal pays tribute to their mother on their weddings

Saboor Aly made headlines lately. She married fellow actor Ali Ansari in...
3 hours ago
Sana Javed looks stunning as she goes down the desi route in bridal lehenga 

Pakistani actress, Sana Javed has managed to be the talk of the...
3 hours ago
Ali Fazal praises Irfan Khan's Urdu dialogue delivery

Ali Fazal used a rare clip from the late actor Irrfan Khan's...
3 hours ago
Drama Review: Sang e mah first episode is nothing short of amazing

Sang-e-Mah, the much-anticipated drama series, premiered its first episode on Sunday. It...
4 hours ago
Selena Gomez was all heart for her team for raising 1.2 million dollars

Selena Gomez praised the team of her beauty firm, Rare Beauty, for...
6 hours ago
Bob Saget found dead in Florida hotel room

Bob Saget, the American comedian who made millions of people laugh as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Sara Ali Khan
2 mins ago
Sara Ali Khan Drives a Tractor on The Sets of ‘Atrangi Re’

Sara Ali Khan is now enjoying the success of her most recent...
4 mins ago
Hareem Shah revealed her Valima reception date and venue: Watch Video!

Hareem Shah Pakistani social media personality who is quite active on TikTok. She...
Sushant Singh
14 mins ago
Sushant Singh’s Kedarnath wasn’t acknowledged until his death, Director

Abhishek Kapoor, a filmmaker, has paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh...
32 mins ago
Samantha Lockwood reacts to rumors about dating Salman Khan: “Nobody Says Anything About Me & Hrithik Roshan…”

Salman Khan is once again in news for dating Samantha Lockwood. She...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600