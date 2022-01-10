Kylie Jenner shows off her growing baby bump in style

Kylie Jenner is all set to welcome her second child with rapper Travis Scott. She’s keeping her fans updated with her pregnancy progress on her social media handles.

Meanwhile, just like she did during her first pregnancy, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been redefining maternity fashion, one dress at a time. Unlike her peers, the reality TV star has never shied away from showing off her baby bump, instead of hiding under layers of clothes. Turning to Instagram, she shared a photo of herself showing off her growing baby bump with a caption that read, “I am woman.”

Previously, Kylie has been flaunting her unique pregnancy style on Instagram. She posted a monochromatic photo on Instagram, wearing a black crop top with skin-tight leggings.