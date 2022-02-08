Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 10:36 pm
Urwa Hocane is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot 

Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane appeared in a photoshoot for a magazine cover and took our breath away with her dreamy looks. The Neeli Zinda Hai actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent photoshoot that left the fans amazed with her charm.

In pictures, Urwa could be seen wearing a beautiful tea pink Maxi featured with playful and feminine sleeves with voluminous ruffles on one side.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

The Udaari actress accessorizes her look with crystal ear studs and rings, as well as a volumized blowdry on her hair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

Read more: Urwa Hocane sets the internet on fire with BOLD photoshoot

The diva kept her look glamorous by wearing pink lipstick and copper eyes to fill in her brows.

