Urwa Hocane is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot

Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane appeared in a photoshoot for a magazine cover and took our breath away with her dreamy looks. The Neeli Zinda Hai actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent photoshoot that left the fans amazed with her charm.

In pictures, Urwa could be seen wearing a beautiful tea pink Maxi featured with playful and feminine sleeves with voluminous ruffles on one side.

Take a look:

The Udaari actress accessorizes her look with crystal ear studs and rings, as well as a volumized blowdry on her hair.

