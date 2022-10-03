Sanam Jung celebrates birthday with friends, see photos

Sanam Jung celebrates her birthday with friends.

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Dil e Muztar, Mohabbat Subh Ka Sitara, and many more.

Sanam Jung celebrated her 34th birthday surrounded by family and friends Jung often posts sweet pictures of her family on social media, and her adorable family was also at her birthday party. Jung celebrated her birthday with her husband Qassam, her daughter Alaya, and her sister Anam Jung. Pictures of the Alvida actor’s Instagram, in which she wore an orange top with black pants, went viral on social media.

Sanam wrote, “Another year goes by to become a happier older version of myself! This year has been a rollercoaster ride for me but at the same time it has taught me to deal with situations more patiently. Here’s to the year ahead.”

Sanam Jung, the most remarkable, extremely talented, and committed actress had always managed to exhibit her great looks and without a doubt, her admirers fell in love with her every time. She has provided her finest performance in every aspect, from VJ to morning programs to plays. Muhabbat Subah Ka Sitara is widely regarded as her best performance, and she brilliantly portrayed her role.

