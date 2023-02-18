Advertisement
  • News
  • Lifestyle
Malaika Arora kills it in a blue pantsuit, setting new standards for formal wear

  • Malaika Arora is known for her sense of style.
  • Her Instagram profile is full of fashion inspiration.
  • Her fashion motto is brief, effective, and simple: dress minimally, stylishly, and comfortably.
Malaika Arora is absolutely obsessed with fashion. The actress is well-known for her sense of style. Malaika is well-known for always looking chic and stylish, whether she is rocking formal or casual attire.

The actor is capable of doing everything, from decking out in the six yards of grace and slaying a festive look to showing us how to keep it simple and comfortable in a casual outfit to slaying like a boss babe in formal wear.

Malaika’s Instagram profile is full of fashion inspiration, and her followers turn to it when they want to improve their fashion game.

Malaika’s fashion motto is brief, effective, and simple: dress minimally, stylishly, and, most importantly, comfortably.

A day ago, Malaika was seen leaving her makeup van in Mumbai in a stunning ensemble. Malaika was photographed by the paparazzi as she slayed yet another formal look with a twist on the shoot set in Goregaon.

The actor was dressed in a plunging-neckline white bra and a pastel blue oversized blazer with full sleeves and lapel collars. Additionally, the actor paired it with pastel blue formal trousers.

Before entering the set, Malaika waited patiently and smiled broadly as she posed in front of her makeup van for the cameras.

In sleek white heels, Malaika enhanced her daytime ensemble. The actor finished her day’s look with a diamond finger ring in one hand.

Malaika looked as stunning as ever as she wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part.

In order to match her formal attire for the day, the actor donned minimal makeup. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-filled eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick color, Malaika looked stunning.

Advertisement
