Edition: English
Edition: English

Nora Fatehi looks glamourous in silver sequined dress

Articles
  • Nora Fatehi is a style guru who sets fashion goals for her fans.
  • She can pull off casual looks with ease or larger-than-life ensembles.
  • She amazed her fans with her latest photoshoot.
Nora Fatehi is a total style guru. The actress continues to regularly set fashion goals for her fans. Nora’s sartorial sense of fashion is adored by her fans.

She can pull off casual looks with ease in gowns with sequins or show us how to dress larger-than-life in stunning ensembles.

The actor made her fans drool when she posted a number of pictures of herself from one of her recent fashion photoshoots a day ago.

Nora was the fashion designer house Falguni Shane Peacock’s muse, and she chose a stunning dress from the designer house’s inventory.

Every day, Nora’s sequined journals get better. Following suit, the actress donned yet another sequined costume and flawlessly executed it.

As she posed for the pictures, Nora’s silver slip short dress with silver sequin details and embellishments resembling feathers was just too glamorous.

The dress hugged Nora’s body and showed off her curves its plunging neckline, deep-cut back details, and thigh-high middle slit.

Nora completed her daytime ensemble with classic silver sequined stilettos, sleek silver earrings, and diamond finger rings from Popley Eternal.

As she posed for the photoshoot, Nora’s hair was styled by fashion stylist Aastha Sharma in wavy curls with a side part.

With the help of makeup artist Marianna Mukuchyan, Nora donned nude lipstick, black winged eyeliner, mascara-filled eyelashes, contoured cheeks, drawn eyebrows, and nude eyeshadow.

Nora Fatehi looked radiant in an 'Amelia' gown
Nora Fatehi looked radiant in an ‘Amelia’ gown

Nora Fatehi looked stunning in an "Amelia" gown. The latest dress worn...

