Hareem Shah Faces Trolling Over Her Miss Universe Ambition

Hareem Shah is a prominent Pakistani social media influencer.

She gained fame and notoriety for filming inside restricted government buildings.

Hareem’s online presence has made her a divisive figure in Pakistan.

Hareem recently gained significant attention following her controversial video at a temple. Unexpectedly, this incident ignited her desire to become the future Miss Universe.

She posted a striking image of herself wearing a highly sequined black and gold mini dress on the micro-blogging platform X. In her caption, the actress confidently asserted, ‘If I had taken part in Miss Universe, I would have secured the inaugural Miss Universe title for Pakistan.’

اگر میں Miss Universe میں حصہ لیتی تو پاکستان کےلیے پہلا مس یونیورس ٹائٹل جیت لاتی۔

آپ کو کیا لگتا ہے؟ pic.twitter.com/dhzKQ41ZfD Advertisement — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) September 21, 2023

As soon as the post was published, the internet was inundated with a barrage of memes and trolling, originating from both her supporters and critics.

#HareemShah keh rhe mn miss universe ban’na, usk bary mn kuch btyn pic.twitter.com/tJplyFZyre — JahanZaib (@JahanZaibb_) September 21, 2023

