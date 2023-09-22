Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hareem Shah Faces Trolling Over Her Miss Universe Ambition

Hareem Shah Faces Trolling Over Her Miss Universe Ambition

Articles
Advertisement
Hareem Shah Faces Trolling Over Her Miss Universe Ambition

Hareem Shah Faces Trolling Over Her Miss Universe Ambition

Advertisement
  • Hareem Shah is a prominent Pakistani social media influencer.
  • She gained fame and notoriety for filming inside restricted government buildings.
  • Hareem’s online presence has made her a divisive figure in Pakistan.
Advertisement

Hareem Shah is a Pakistani social media influencer and internet personality. She gained widespread recognition and controversy through her videos on the social media platform TikTok. Hareem Shah is known for her bold and sometimes controversial content, which has sparked debates and discussions in Pakistan.

Hareem recently gained significant attention following her controversial video at a temple. Unexpectedly, this incident ignited her desire to become the future Miss Universe.

She posted a striking image of herself wearing a highly sequined black and gold mini dress on the micro-blogging platform X. In her caption, the actress confidently asserted, ‘If I had taken part in Miss Universe, I would have secured the inaugural Miss Universe title for Pakistan.’

As soon as the post was published, the internet was inundated with a barrage of memes and trolling, originating from both her supporters and critics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

TikToker Hareem Shah’s husband goes missing in Karachi
TikToker Hareem Shah’s husband goes missing in Karachi

KARACHI: The husband of famous Tiktoker Hareem Shah has reportedly gone missing...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story