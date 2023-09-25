Hassan Ali & Samiya Khan Shares Precious Family Photos

Hassan Ali is a prominent Pakistani fast bowler.

Hassan is also celebrated for his playful pranks and dance skills.

Hassan and his wife shared precious moments with their charming daughter.

Advertisement

Hassan Ali is a young and highly skilled Pakistani fast bowler who has been a part of the national cricket team since 2016. He was also a member of the victorious Champions Trophy squad for Pakistan in 2017. Presently, Hassan is actively participating in various league matches. Hassan is renowned not only for his cricketing talent but also for his playful pranks and dancing skills. The exceptionally gifted and humorous cricketer is joyfully married to the beautiful Samiya Khan, hailing from India. Samiya is an active influencer on social media, where she delights in sharing family photos and videos with their fans.

Lately, Samiya and Hassan have been dedicating time to their adorable daughter, Halena Hassan Ali, who is an incredibly charming child. Fans greatly appreciate glimpses of little Halena through her pictures. Additionally, they recently celebrated their wedding anniversary together, during which Hassan posted an endearing Instagram video of Halena engrossed in playtime with her toy. Samiya Khan also shared her individual photos. Here are their latest heartwarming pictures:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Samiya Hassan Ali (@samyahkhan1604)

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Helena Hassan Ali (@helenahassanali) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hassan Ali (@ha55an_ali) Advertisement

Also Read Adorable pictures of Hassan Ali and Samiyah Khan goes viral Hassan Ali is an outstanding Pakistani cricketer. He's a quick bowler. He...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.