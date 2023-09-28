Maaz Safder Under Fire: Public Reaction To The Farm House Incident

Maaz Safder has recently been under fire from the general public.

Maaz Safder, a well-known YouTuber from Pakistan, has recently been under fire from the general public after posting a vlog on his channel. In the video, Maaz Safder revealed to his followers that he left his expensive Apple watch at the farm home and that the staff allegedly stole it from him rather than returning it to him.

Following the vlog, the official Firpo Farm House social media team addressed the accusations made by Maaz Safder and shared an audio call in which he acknowledged returning the watch. Maaz accused Firpo Farmhouse of stealing, and Firpo Farmhouse responded with a thorough explanation of what happened.

They said that Maaz left his Apple Watch behind and went back to look for it when another family had already reserved the space. Despite a thorough search, the watch wasn’t located, and Maaz Safdar fled thinking their staff was responsible for its loss, according to the Farm House crew. The social media team also claimed that Maaz neglected to disclose that the family that made the reservation after him had given him back the watch. The Farmhouse also slammed Maaz Safdar for alleging their employees of stealing in a YouTube video even after receiving his watch. Also highlighted by the farm house was the fact that the vlog was posted days after the tragedy.

They also questioned his motivation for publishing the vlog; according to Firpo, he did it in order to get subscribers and make money. According to The Firpo Farm House, Maaz Safder’s conduct was unethical and unprofessional, and they plan to submit it to the Cyber Crime Cell in order to preserve their name. The article and link to the audio call are here:

Maaz Safder detailed his experience of leaving his Apple watch behind in the farm home in the vlog. Along with his wife, he went to the farm home and made a thorough examination. He searched the rooms as well but was unable to locate the watch. Nevertheless, based on the most recent phone contact with the owner, Maaz Safder received his watch back. Despite receiving the watch, Maaz Safder released the vlog on his YouTube page. The vlog, in which he accused Firpo Farm House of stealing, received one million views. This is the vlog that Maaz Safder posted:

Fans of Maaz Safder have criticized him, saying that consumers should be accountable for their possessions and that he is fully to blame for his stolen watch. Some supporters also charged him of using the circumstance by placing the blame on the employees in order to win support and views. Many people on social media are urging a boycott of Maaz Safder’s vlogs and arguing that he ought to be held accountable for his behavior. Fans also criticized the YouTuber for his dishonest motivations behind producing material. Fans also urge Maaz Safder to apologize. Read the feedback:

