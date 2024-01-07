Fans spot Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo were spotted in Dubai.

Observant spectators saw Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez and her longtime partner Cristiano Ronaldo this past week in Dubai.

The Riyadh-based pair was spotted exploring the Dubai International Financial Center and then having dinner at one of the restaurants.

While Ronaldo wore a navy blue suit and white sneakers, the model wore a flaming red long-sleeved dress with black pointy-toed pumps and a leather bag.

The family relocated to Riyadh in January 2023 following Ronaldo’s signing with the Saudi national team, Al-Nassr.

Fans from all over the world visited the family’s Instagram accounts to follow their trips in the Saudi capital, as attention turned from the football pitch to their personal lives and their experiences living in Riyadh.

They have liked going to the movies, shopping, and visiting Boulevard World in Riyadh as a family.

