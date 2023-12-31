Ronaldo becomes top goal scorer as 2023 comes to an end

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 54 goals in 2023.

He left behind Harry, Mbappe, and Haaland.

He has won five Ballon d’Ors so far.

The Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo finished his glorious year as the top goal scorer, scoring the last goal of the year 2023 against Al-Taawoun in the 92nd minute.

He amassed 54 goals by the end of 2023 and have left behind some of the great footballers like Harry Kane (52 goals), Kylian Mbappe (52 goals), and Erling Haaland (50 goals).

After a disastrous 2022 year, where Ronaldo only managed to net 16 goals, he leveled up his game, made an astounding comeback, for which he is famous, and became the top goal scorer of 2023.

The Portuguese forward, who will be turning 39 next year, achieved the feat in 59 matches and assisted 15 times during 2023.

It is worth mentioning that Ronaldo has represented some of the greatest clubs in the world, like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, and made his history a legend.

The 38-year-old appeared in 438 matches for Madrid, scored 438 goals, a record that may be unbeatable, and assisted 131 times.

While with United, he scored 145 goals and provided 64 assists.

In his 21-year-long career, he has won five Ballon d’Ors and clinched the UEFA Champions League many times as well.

