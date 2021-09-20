Kim Kardashian gifts $25k designer bag to BFF on her birthday
The reality Tv star Kim Kardashian gifts a $25k Hermès Kelly designer bag to her best friend Stephanie Shepherd on her 23rd birthday.
Took to Instgaram Stephanie Shepherd shared a story to thank her with teary eyes saying “Oh and this happened @kimkardashian,” alongside a video of herself opening the designer gift.
“This is so crazy,” she screamed as she saw the purse.
“Don’t cry,” Kim answered, giving her pal a hug.
Stephanie Shepherd is a very close and ex-assistant of Kim and she knows how to treat special friends on special occasions.
