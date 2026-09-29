Simple tips for reducing dark circles under the eyes

Used tea bags can be refrigerated for a while and then placed over the closed eyes for a few minutes.under the eyes

Dark circles under the eyes can become more noticeable due to lack of sleep, stress, an unhealthy lifestyle, allergies or genetic factors.

Several simple home remedies may help reduce puffiness and make the area around the eyes look refreshed.

Cold tea bags

Used tea bags can be refrigerated for a while and then placed over the closed eyes for a few minutes. The cold temperature may temporarily help reduce puffiness and tiredness around the eyes.

Cucumber slices

Chilled cucumber slices can be placed over the eyes for 10 to 15 minutes. Their cooling effect may help soothe the skin and provide a refreshed feeling around the eyes.

Almond oil or moisturizer

Applying a small amount of almond oil or a gentle moisturizer around the eyes may help keep the skin soft and hydrated. Care should be taken to prevent the product from entering the eyes.

Get enough sleep and stay hydrated

Getting adequate sleep, drinking enough water and eating a balanced diet are important for overall skin health and may help prevent dark circles from becoming more noticeable.

When to see a doctor

If dark circles persist, suddenly become more pronounced or are accompanied by swelling or itching, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist to determine the underlying cause.