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Headlines
Shoppers ditch slick ads as the evidence economy takes off Trump’s Washington arch plan expands into military complex Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says Rosemary on your plate may offer surprising benefits for brain health Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class Joby takes aviation technology across the U.S. with autonomous flight Cardi B celebrates one year of ‘Am I the Drama?’ and sparks fan buzz Hong Kong banker jailed four years over $1.6 billion fraud, crypto bribes Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package Shoppers ditch slick ads as the evidence economy takes off Trump’s Washington arch plan expands into military complex Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says Rosemary on your plate may offer surprising benefits for brain health Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class Joby takes aviation technology across the U.S. with autonomous flight Cardi B celebrates one year of ‘Am I the Drama?’ and sparks fan buzz Hong Kong banker jailed four years over $1.6 billion fraud, crypto bribes Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

Shoppers ditch slick ads as the evidence economy takes off

The trend has also turned every buyer into a mini-reviewer.

Web Desk September 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Evidence economy

Millions of online shoppers are hitting pause before they hit "buy," turning into full-time product detectives who dig through comment sections, unfiltered user videos and brutally honest reviews for proof.


The explosive new lifestyle trend, dubbed "proof-first shopping," is sweeping across phones and laptops worldwide because glossy advertisements have lost their shine.


The shift is known in the tech world as the "evidence economy." One major social video company uses the phrase to describe a marketplace where receipts, not razzle-dazzle, decide who wins the sale. What began as a quiet habit among careful buyers has become a full-blown cultural movement, and it is changing the way people shop, spend and share.


The new routine is almost a ritual. Shoppers skip the promotional pitch and scroll straight to the comment section, hunting for the one blunt voice that says the product fell apart in a week. They watch real people use an item in a messy kitchen or on a crowded commute, with no filters and no script.


They study every review for warning signs, and if the praise sounds too perfect, they walk away. Only when the evidence stacks up do they finally tap the checkout button. Behind the craze is a simple frustration. A polished ad shows what a product should do, while a real-user video shows what it actually does.


For a generation raised on scrolling, that gap has become a dealbreaker. Shoppers say they are tired of promises they cannot test, and they are rewarding the voices that tell the unvarnished truth.


The trend has also turned every buyer into a mini-reviewer. A single honest comment can save thousands of strangers from a regrettable purchase, and it can just as easily send a little-known product soaring overnight. In this new marketplace, ordinary people hold more influence than any billboard, and a well-timed reply can move more merchandise than a multimillion-dollar campaign.


Companies are scrambling to keep up. Experts say the winners will be brands willing to hand the microphone to their customers, flaws and all. Hiding bad reviews is a losing strategy when shoppers can spot a cover-up in seconds, and the message to businesses is blunt: earn trust with evidence, or lose the sale.


Analysts expect proof-first shopping to keep growing as consumers become savvier and more skeptical of anything that looks too perfect. The new rule of the checkout line is simple: no proof, no purchase.

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