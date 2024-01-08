Advertisement
Edition: English
Sarah Khan Shares UK Family Moments With Fans

Sarah Khan, a dazzling Pakistani television actress, is joyfully wedded to the talented singer Falak Shabir. Both individuals are celebrated as superstars in Pakistan.

With a substantial social media following, Sarah Khan is highly regarded for her exceptional acting abilities. Renowned for taking on challenging roles in popular dramas such as Sabaat, Raqs E Bismil, Laapata, and Hum Tum, she has earned admiration from fans.

Her stunning smile and sleek black hair further contribute to her popularity. Currently, Sarah Khan is receiving acclaim for her outstanding performance in the drama serial Namak Haram, with fans expressing admiration for her on-screen chemistry with Imran Ashraf.

Presently, Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir find themselves in the United Kingdom, accompanied by their charming daughter, Alyana Falak.

Sarah Khan recently shared stunning photos and a reel from their time in London, showcasing her enjoyment of the rainy weather in a lovely winter ensemble.

Alyana Falak looks absolutely adorable in the pictures, and Falak Shabir has also posted some beautiful snapshots from their experiences.

Take a Look at the images:

