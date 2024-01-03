Advertisement
Sarah Khan’s stunning new family photos and video

  • Sarah Khan is renowned for her vibrant smile and exceptional acting skills.
  • She is currently in the spotlight for her role in Namak Haram.
  • Fans adore her on-screen chemistry with Imran Ashraf.
The stunning and talented Pakistani television actor, Sarah Khan, has captured hearts with her vibrant smile and exceptional acting skills. Renowned for her roles in hit dramas such as Sabaat, Raqs E Bismil, Laapata, and Hum Tum, she is currently in the spotlight for her performance in the popular drama serial Namak Haram. Fans are particularly enamored with her on-screen chemistry with Imran Ashraf.

Sarah Khan is happily married to the singer Falak Shabir, and together, they have a cute little daughter named Alyana Falak, who celebrated her second birthday in October 2023. The couple is currently savoring a vacation in London, sharing beautiful pictures from their recent trip.

Falak Shabir shared a beautiful video on his Instagram where he is presenting a red rose to his gorgeous wife, Sarah Khan, who looked stunning in a hot pink blazer.

 

A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

