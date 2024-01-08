Advertisement
Ushna Shah Shares Stunning New Photos with Husband

Ushna Shah is a skilled Pakistani television and film actress, renowned for her roles in various popular Pakistani dramas.

Some of her notable projects include Humsafar, Bashar Momin, Balaa, Lashkara, and Alif Allah Aur Insan. In the previous year, Ushna Shah got married to the accomplished golfer Hamza Amin.

Ushna is currently enjoying quality time with her husband, who is in Pakistan to show support for her recently released film, Chikkar.

Today, Ushna shared new photos from their time at the golf club, and the couple also attended a wedding together. Hamza Amin, Ushna Shah’s husband, also posted adorable pictures with his wife.

She has additionally shared images from orange farms. Here are some beautiful and previously unseen pictures of the couple.

Take a look at the photos:

