Pakistan’s chambers of commerce must deliver, not just represent

Pakistan does not lack people representing business; it has a shortage of representation that actually delivers.

As Pakistan enters another chamber of commerce and industry election cycle, business leader and health care strategist Yasir Khan Niazi said the machinery of business politics has once again produced familiar scenes: alliances, gatherings, claims, positions, protocol and the pursuit of photographs with dignitaries.

Yet, he said, evidence of the elections’ economic impact is far harder to see.

Behind the titles, access and visibility lies a question Pakistan’s business community can no longer afford to avoid: What, exactly, are its chambers of commerce delivering beyond representation itself?

Niazi said chambers were created to represent business, shape economic policy and help enterprises compete. Increasingly, however, representation itself has become the achievement.

Meetings are held, delegations are announced, statements are issued and grievances are repeated, while businesses remain burdened by costly credit, expensive energy, taxation, regulatory friction and declining competitiveness.

“Pakistan does not lack people representing business; it has a shortage of representation that actually delivers,” Niazi said. “The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, as the apex trade body, should be setting the economic agenda rather than chasing it.

“When tariffs rise, taxes increase, monetary conditions tighten and regulations multiply, another protest, press statement or meeting is reaction, not leadership. The measure of liaison is not how many officials business leaders meet; it is how many policies change because they met them.”

Niazi said meaningful advocacy requires serious research, anticipation of problems and workable, sector-specific solutions before policies are formulated.

He questioned where the five- and 10-year competitiveness strategies are for information technology, engineering, agriculture, health care, minerals, tourism, manufacturing and renewable energy. He also questioned where the data-driven studies are that identify which regulations should be eliminated, which taxes should be redesigned, which tariffs should be rationalized and which international markets should be pursued.

“Chambers have become complaint counters instead of economic strategy rooms,” he said.

He also questioned whether chamber elections produce genuine competition of ideas or simply reproduce established networks, electoral blocs, personal alliances and historical influence.

“Experience deserves respect, but it cannot become permanent entitlement,” Niazi said. “Chamber office should not be about self-promotion, protocol and status. Leadership is not measured by photographs with ministers, bureaucrats or dignitaries; it is measured by how many barriers are removed for businesses.”

Niazi said the gap is evident internationally. Singapore Business Federation focuses on global market access, technology adoption, skills, competitiveness and business-government engagement. India’s Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, known as FICCI, has expanded into industry policy, sector expertise, international trade, investment and export promotion.

Pakistan’s chamber discourse, he said, remains too focused on domestic concessions, protection, regulatory relief and protocol to prepare businesses for global competition, technology-driven markets and export-led growth.

He said startups, small and medium-sized enterprises, technology companies, small manufacturers, exporters and emerging businesses face expensive financing, high energy costs, indirect taxation, compliance burdens and limited institutional support. Meanwhile, established sectors and entrenched interests often appear to exercise disproportionate influence.

On exports, Niazi called for less emphasis on highly visible foreign delegations and greater focus on international trade fairs, professional business-to-business matchmaking and targeted markets in Africa, Central Asia, the Gulf and Europe.

He said chambers should be held accountable for buyers secured, contracts signed, export orders generated, investment attracted and foreign exchange earned.

“Pakistan does not need more delegations because they look impressive; it needs buyers, contracts and foreign exchange,” Niazi said. “A delegation is not an export strategy. A photograph abroad is not a business outcome. The only question that matters is: What came back with it?”

Niazi also warned that global commerce is being reshaped by artificial intelligence, automation, predictive analytics, digital marketplaces and intelligent supply chains. He said AI remains largely absent from many chambers’ strategic thinking.

Market intelligence, buyer identification, regulatory analysis, demand forecasting and small-business automation, he said, are already competitive tools.

“AI cannot be reduced to another conference theme, panel discussion and photograph,” Niazi said. “How much technology are chambers actually helping businesses adopt? If business organizations elsewhere are using research, technology, skills and digital matchmaking to open markets, why are Pakistan’s chambers still operating on the old playbook?”

He further questioned who represents Pakistan’s business community and on what basis, citing concerns about membership structures, concentrated voting influence and electoral systems that may not adequately reflect the broader business landscape.

“A chamber seat should not be an entitlement of networks, protocol or electoral arithmetic,” Niazi said. “It should carry the weight of businesses built, jobs created, investment made, exports generated and innovation delivered.”

If chambers do not adequately represent the economy as it exists, Niazi said, their claim to speak for it becomes increasingly difficult to defend.

The ultimate test of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and every chamber, he said, is whether they make businesses easier to start, operate, finance, expand and export — not whether they provide positions, protocol and visibility.

Complex taxation, unpredictable regulation, expensive financing, uncompetitive energy costs and slow approvals remain among the chief barriers businesses face, he said.

With new chamber leadership taking office, Niazi called for performance to be measured by policies changed, barriers removed, export markets opened, small-business costs reduced, technology adopted, investment attracted and opportunities created.

He also called for chambers to be depoliticized, with merit, business performance and economic priorities taking precedence over personal, factional or political interests.

“The era of measuring performance through positions, protocol and photographs must end,” Niazi said. “Pakistan does not need ceremonial business leadership; it needs business institutions that produce economic results. The test is no longer who occupies the chamber’s highest chair; it is what changes because they occupy it.”

Niazi concluded: “Positions are temporary. Influence is meaningless without results. And the future of Pakistan’s business community will be measured not by who gets the next opportunity to lead, but by who creates the next opportunity for others.”



