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Pakistan to face Hong Kong in Asian Games 2026 quarter-final

Pakistan will face Hong Kong, China, in the quarterfinal of the men’s cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games. The match will be played at Korogi Sports Park on Monday.

Web Desk September 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Pakistan will face Hong Kong, China, in the quarterfinal of the men’s cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games. The match will be played at Korogi Sports Park on Monday.

The quarterfinal matchup was confirmed after Hong Kong finished second in Group B with two points from two matches. Oman finished at the bottom of the group after its final league match against group leader Malaysia was abandoned without a ball being bowled at the same venue earlier in the day.

Pakistan, meanwhile, secured a direct place in the quarterfinals along with archrivals India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka based on the rankings.

Malaysia finished at the top of Group B with three points and will face Bangladesh in the fourth quarterfinal at the same venue on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, the morning match between Nepal and host nation Japan also ended without a result.

Nepal made a strong start after being sent in to bat first, scoring 149-4 in 15 overs. The abandonment allowed Nepal to finish at the top of Group A, while Japan’s hopes ended after it finished last with one point.

Nepal, which defeated Afghanistan in its previous match, will face Sri Lanka in the third quarterfinal on Tuesday morning.

Afghanistan finished second in Group A with two points and will take on India in the second quarterfinal on Monday afternoon.

The winners of the four quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals. Both semifinals will be played on Oct. 1, while the third-place playoff and gold-medal match are scheduled for Oct. 3.

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