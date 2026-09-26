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HIV cases among children at Valika Hospital continue to rise

According to hospital sources, five medical boards have been formed to address the needs of HIV-positive children and their families. HIV cases

Web Desk September 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: The number of children diagnosed with HIV at Kulsum Bai Valika Hospital has risen to 169, with screening and testing continuing to identify new cases, hospital sources said Saturday.

According to hospital sources, five medical boards have been formed to address the needs of HIV-positive children and their families.

Registration of 142 affected children with the medical boards has been completed, while bank accounts have been opened for 109 children.

Sources said financial assistance from the endowment fund covering two months had been transferred to 76 affected families.

However, 34 families are still awaiting financial assistance because of incomplete documentation and problems related to the Benazir Income Support Programme cards, according to the sources.

Hospital records list two deaths from HIV, while sources said the deaths of nine children linked to HIV had been confirmed.

The families of children who died from HIV have yet to receive financial assistance from the endowment fund, sources said. The issue is expected to be considered at an upcoming meeting.

The sources said the registration of affected children, distribution of financial assistance and recording of deaths remained areas requiring attention.

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