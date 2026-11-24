Eight dead, seven injured as passenger vehicle crashes into ravine in KP's Torghar

Rescue personnel provided emergency medical assistance to the injured.

Rescue officials confirmed that seven passengers suffered injuries in the crash

TORGHAR: A passenger vehicle overturned and plunged into a ravine in Torghar district on Tuesday, Nov. 24, killing eight people, including a woman, and injuring seven others after its brakes reportedly failed at Shatal Seray Kundu, triggering an emergency rescue operation by Rescue 1122 teams.





According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the accident occurred when the vehicle's brakes reportedly failed, leaving the driver unable to maintain control. The vehicle overturned before plunging into the ravine.





Rescue officials confirmed that seven passengers suffered injuries in the crash. Among those killed was a woman.

Following reports of the accident, Rescue 1122 ambulances and medical teams from Battagram rushed to the scene and immediately launched rescue operations.





Rescue personnel provided emergency medical assistance to the injured before taking steps to ensure their treatment.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims or provided further details about their conditions.





Earlier this month, three people were killed and 13 others injured when a coach collided with a motorcycle in Dera Ismail Khan. The coach was carrying members of a Tablighi Jamaat group.



