Army Chief, US Secretary of Defense Discuss regional stability, security

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and discussed regional stability and security.

According to Pentagon Press Secretary, during the call, Secretary Austin reaffirmed the importance of the US-Pakistan bilateral relationship and expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s support for Afghanistan Peace Process.

General Bajwa and the Secretary of Defense also discussed the drawdown in Afghanistan.

The Army Chief and Secretary Austin also discussed the desire for the United States and Pakistan to continue working together on shared goals and objectives in the region.

Earlier, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and exchanged views on the current political and security situation of the country.

Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Luitenant General Faiz Hameed was also present during the meeting, sources added.

Previously, General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited Logistics installations in Rawalpindi.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief was briefed regarding various facilities being developed and up-gradation of existing infrastructure.

COAS appreciated performance and commitment in the provision of top-class facilities and services.

He had appreciated the indigenous development and maintenance program of diverse equipment and concept of one window operation for enhancing operational efficiency, added ISPR.