CNS, Ambassador of Indonesia discuss bilateral matters

Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan Adam Mulawarman Tugio called on Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi today.

According to the Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, Rear Admiral M Arshid Javed SI(M), the meeting was held at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, Rear Admiral M Arshid Javed SI(M) said that during the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral Collaboration.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also commiserated over incident of Indonesian submarine and loss of precious lives.

It should be noted here that, officials said that the Indonesian navy submarine that sank off the coast of Bali last week was found split into three pieces on the sea bed. All the vessel’s 53 crew have been confirmed dead.

Navy officials said they had received signals from the sub’s location more than 800m (2,600ft) deep early on Sunday. An underwater rescue vehicle loaned by Singapore was sent down to get visual confirmation of the wreckage.

The KRI Nanggala disappeared after requesting permission to dive during a torpedo drill. The reason for its sinking is not yet clear.