Adsense 970×250

Coronavirus Update: Pakistan records 144 deaths in a single day

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

23rd Apr, 2021. 09:59 am
Adsense 300×600
Pakistan Coronavirus
Adsense 300×250

Pakistan has reported 144 more deaths related to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 16,842.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, the country reported 144 more deaths due to the pandemic, while 5,870 new cases were reported during this period.

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 784,108 as 5,870 new infections surfaced during the past 24 hours.

As many as 53,818 samples were tested, out of which nearly 5,870 turned out to be positive.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair an important meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to take a final decision on imposing a lockdown in cities where the positivity ratio is above 10%.

The meeting will review the current pandemic situation in the country and decide about imposing further restrictions as the third wave of coronavirus wreaks havoc in Pakistan.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Fawad Chaudhry
3 mins ago
‘Agreement between Govt. and banned TLP fully implemented,’ says Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the...
India: Covid-19 Patients die in hospital ICU fire
28 mins ago
India: Covid-19 Patients die in hospital ICU fire

At least 13 coronavirus patients have died as a fire erupted in...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
33 mins ago
Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Turkey from Iran

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Turkey from Iran...
The new iPad Pro 2021 could be the tablet that can replace your laptop
1 hour ago
iPad Pro 2021: Features and Specifications explained

The new Apple iPad Pro, grabbed the massive attention during the recent...
Apple AirTags price, release date, news and features
1 hour ago
All You need to know about Apple AirTag

The tech giant Apple has expanded the Find My ecosystem with AirTag,...
PAK vs ZIM: Team Pakistan eye series win in 2nd T20I
1 hour ago
PAK vs ZIM: Team Pakistan eye series win in 2nd T20I

Green shirts will be looking for another win against Zimbabwe in the...

Recent News

Fawad Chaudhry
3 mins ago
‘Agreement between Govt. and banned TLP fully implemented,’ says Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the...
India: Covid-19 Patients die in hospital ICU fire
28 mins ago
India: Covid-19 Patients die in hospital ICU fire

At least 13 coronavirus patients have died as a fire erupted in...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
33 mins ago
Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Turkey from Iran

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Turkey from Iran...
The new iPad Pro 2021 could be the tablet that can replace your laptop
1 hour ago
iPad Pro 2021: Features and Specifications explained

The new Apple iPad Pro, grabbed the massive attention during the recent...