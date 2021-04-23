Coronavirus Update: Pakistan records 144 deaths in a single day

Adsense 300×250

Pakistan has reported 144 more deaths related to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 16,842.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, the country reported 144 more deaths due to the pandemic, while 5,870 new cases were reported during this period.

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 784,108 as 5,870 new infections surfaced during the past 24 hours.

As many as 53,818 samples were tested, out of which nearly 5,870 turned out to be positive.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair an important meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to take a final decision on imposing a lockdown in cities where the positivity ratio is above 10%.

The meeting will review the current pandemic situation in the country and decide about imposing further restrictions as the third wave of coronavirus wreaks havoc in Pakistan.