Countrywide strike being observed on Mufti Muneeb’s call

Traders’ organizations in different cities, including Karachi, Lahore and Gujranwala, have announced their full support for the call for a wheel jam strike by scholars today.

According to the details, the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran in Lahore while announcing their support on the appeal of Tanzimat Ahl-e-Sunnat leader Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said that the markets across the country will remain closed.

Trader’s community in Gujranwala also supported the strike call of religious scholars while All Karachi Traders Union, Karachi Traders Association, Karachi Goods Carriers Association, and All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran Sindh have also announced closure of all business and commercial centers in the city. is also observing a wheel jam strike today.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi along with other Ulemas, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced a nationwide shutter down and wheel jam strike against the Lahore incident.

On the other hand, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, has said that “we condemn the Lahore incident from the platform of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal.”