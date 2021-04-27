Adsense 300×250

In a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government of Pakistan has decided to close all tourist resorts, public parks and hotels in and around tourist spots during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

According to the details, a circular has also been issued by the Interior Ministry in this regard. As per the new measures announced by the government, the inter-city and inter-provincial transport will be banned during Eid holidays; however, locals especially of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) will be allowed to travel.

The ministry further directed that routes leading to tourist spots will be closed with special focus on Murree, Galliyat, Swat-Kalam, Sea View/beaches and Northern Areas.

Interior Ministry has also directed to ensure timely issuance of SOPs / guidelines for Itekaf, Shab-e-Qadar, Jumma-tul-Wda and Namaz-e-Eid.

On the other hand, the Health Department of Punjab has decided to keep operation theaters closed for two more weeks owing to the spike in coronavirus cases in the province.

The Health Department has also said that surgeries will not be allowed in treasury care hospitals till May 10.

The department clarified that this decision will not apply to emergency surgeries.

The Punjab Health Department has written letters to the heads of all hospitals and medical institutions in this regard. The decision was made as the severity of the COVID-19 cases did not decrease. The situation will be reviewed again on May 11.