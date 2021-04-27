Federal cabinet to fix retail price of coronavirus vaccines

Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the meeting of the Federal Cabinet today in Islamabad in order to discuss 12-point agenda that also include the prices of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the details, the meeting will approve the implementation of Mandatory Service Act for the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) employees. The cabinet will also be briefed on PIA s restructuring plan.

A summary of special exemptions for the implementation of four fast-track projects of the Ministry of Health is also on the agenda of the federal cabinet.

Moreover, the cabinet will also approve the appointment of Chief Executive of the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation

The cabinet will also endorse decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCE) during its two previous meetings. The decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation will be ratified.