Federal cabinet to fix retail price of coronavirus vaccines

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

27th Apr, 2021. 11:08 am
Federal Cabinet
Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the meeting of the Federal Cabinet today in Islamabad in order to discuss 12-point agenda that also include the prices of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the details, the meeting will approve the implementation of Mandatory Service Act for the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) employees. The cabinet will also be briefed on PIA s restructuring plan.

A summary of special exemptions for the implementation of four fast-track projects of the Ministry of Health is also on the agenda of the federal cabinet.

Moreover, the cabinet will also approve the appointment of Chief Executive of the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation

The cabinet will also endorse decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCE) during its two previous meetings. The decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation will be ratified.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with National and Provincial Assembly members hailing from Multan.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government is focusing on the development of South Punjab and its people to address their deprivations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the country is now moving in the right direction due to efforts of the government.

The Prime Minister directed Punjab government to design a portal to address the corruption complaints and punish the officials found guilty of corruption.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to South Punjab, especially Multan, were also discussed.

PM said that the South Punjab Secretariat is a step towards carving out a separate province in Punjab.

He said his government is taking steps to uplift the backward and poor areas of Pakistan, including South Punjab, merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and interior Sindh.

