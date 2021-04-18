Adsense 970×250

Islamabad On high alert; Heavy contingents deployed At Entry, Exit Points

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 12:04 am
After a high alert in Islamabad, security beefed up in the whole city with heavy contingents deployed at entry and exit points and other important installations.

According to DIG Operations Islamabad, heavy contingents of law enforcement officials were deployed. Additionally, police and Rangers were also dispatched to other important installations.

“All possible steps would be taken for the maintenance of law and order in the city,” he said.

A police spokesperson said that no entity will be allowed to block any roads or highways.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had updated over the ongoing unrest in the country.

Details the TLP’s blockage of roads and highways across Pakistan, Rasheed said 192 locations across the country had been blocked by the banned outfit.

“The situation is a bit tense at Yateem Khana Chowk in Lahore where the Jamia Masjid Rahmatul Lil Alameen is located,” he said. “[However] currently, all major roads including the GT Road and the Murree Expressway are open [for traffic],” he said.

