Maryam Nawaz To Arrive Karachi Today On A Two-Day Visit

Adsense 300×250

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Karachi today (Saturday) on a two-day visit at 6:00 pm.

According to sources, preparations for Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Karachi reception have been completed. Former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Muftah Ismail, Shah Muhammad Shah, Khel Das Kohistani, Ali Akbar Gujjar, and other provincial leaders will receive PML-N Vice President at Karachi Jinnah International Airport.

PML-N youth wing and workers have also been directed to arrive at Karachi airport to receive Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif will attend Iftar dinner at the residence of NA-249 candidate and former finance minister Muftah Ismail today.

The sources further revealed that Maryam Nawaz Sharif will reach NA-249 in the form of a rally along with party leaders and workers and will address a rally in NA-249 tonight.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif will meet party leaders and journalists in Karachi on Sunday afternoon. Moreover, on Sunday evening, the PML-N Vice President will meet party leaders at the residence of the former Sindh Governor.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif will leave Karachi for Lahore on Sunday evening (25th April).